It was an exciting time for Young and Restless’ Jason Thompson (Billy Abbott) and his family recently when his Daytime Emmy award arrived at the house. Thompson’s wife, Paloma Jonas, filmed a video as her hubby unboxed the coveted award. Thompson’s adorable kids were on hand for the big moment and swarmed the delivery while exclaiming, “What in the world?” and asking, “Is that a trophy?”

Thompson took in the sight of his well-deserved award as he removed it from the box and protective wrap, and the kids took turns hefting it with son, Bowie, declaring, “It’s too big.”

The actor shared the video on his Instagram account for followers and enthused, “It happened!! It’s real,” before sharing an acceptance speech of sorts. He mused, “I feel incredibly lucky and fortunate to be an actor. The thing I most appreciate is the want to understand the human condition. The love, the loss, the joy and pain we all go through. The struggle to make ends meet and to keep hope. To try and search for the honesty as much as possible. And as life goes, I’m not always successful but I don’t mind failing. I’ve had to learn that. I have so much to keep learning. To keep trying. The failure is guaranteed, no doubt, but as long as the lesson follows, I’ll keep trying.”

Thompson ended by thanking those who had helped him throughout his daytime journey, which many soap fans will remember began in 2005 with his role of Dr. Patrick Drake on General Hospital before taking him to Young and Restless in 2016.

Extend your congratulations to Jason Thompson below and feel free to browse our gallery to see photos of Young and Restless stars with their real-life partners, including Thompson and Jonas.