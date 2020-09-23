Image: Jill Johnson, Howard Wise/JPI

Something’s brewing at CBS studios as actresses tease projects and returns.

Actress Kelly Kruger, who has played Eva the publicist on Bold and Beautiful and Mackenzie Browning on Young and Restless, let her followers know she’s back on set at CBS studios for the first time since her daughter, Everleigh, was born one year ago. She opened up about how difficult it was for her and said, “I cried the whole drive in but mama is back to work! First time on set since before Everleigh was born one year ago. Wow this is hard. Work/life balance. Hormones. Pumping between shots. I really didn’t get it until now.” Kruger, who is married to Darin Brooks (Wyatt Spencer), also joked, “There’s a reason women have babies and not men.”

She went on to tease, “Can’t wait to share what I’m working on. You guys are going to love it! Super excited!!” There could be any number of reasons she’s back to filming – she could be returning to one of her roles on either of the CBS soaps, or there to act as a stand-in for Katrina Bowden (Flo Fulton) in love scenes with Wyatt. That said, there’s another Bold and Beautiful actress working on ‘something’ she’s excited about, so it’s possible there is a special project brewing. See more on that mystery below.

The Bold and Beautiful’s Jennifer Gareis (Donna Logan) alerted her followers to an upcoming project. It all began with a post from her dressing room a couple of days ago, which was captioned, “I have a little secret and I want to tell you so badly but you will just have to wait.. stay tuned!”

That was followed up with an even more intriguing post, which included a photo of Gareis dressed as a cowgirl, again in her dressing room, and teasing, “In my dressing room @cbstvstudios trying out a new look for my big secret! #newprojectcomingsoon #staytuned.”

We can’t wait to find out! Is Donna reuniting with Eric (John McCook)? Is there a Halloween episode in the works on Bold and Beautiful? Is Gareis returning to Young and Restless as Grace Turner? Are the actresses working on an unrelated project together at CBS studios? The possibilities are endless…and we’d be thrilled with any and all of them. Right now we have more questions than answers. Stay tuned indeed!

What do you think is going on with Kruger and Gareis?