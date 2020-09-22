Image: CBS screenshot

An unexpected Young and Restless character working a secret agenda.

Young and Restless’ Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Devon (Bryton James) have really been going through it since a DNA test revealed that she is the twin sister of his late wife Hilary. Amanda’s been more emotional than we’ve ever seen her, and Devon was instantly transported back to the grief he experienced over losing the love of his life and their unborn child. Adding to the complications is that Devon had moved on with Elena (Brytni Sarpy), who has been riddled with concern about both her relationship and Devon’s state of mind as the new reality set in. Nate (Sean Dominic) has been checking in with all of them and doling out advice, but recently we’ve begun to see signs that his ‘help’ may not be as altruistic as it seems…

Nate’s known for being a stand-up guy and a straight-shooter, but recent conversations he’s had with Elena, Amanda, and Devon had us doing a double-take. On the surface he seemed to be supplying everyone involved with reassurance, but something subtly changed.

Looking at the whole picture, Elena has been pretty effusive in her praise for her co-worker at the clinic for some time now – we even wondered if she harbored an attraction for him – and in Nate’s recent meetings with her in Crimson Lights, he talked up how she deserves to be loved. With Elena on edge about the energy between Devon and Amanda, and things cooling between Nate and Amanda, who turned to Billy for help rather than him, perhaps the good doctor sensed a shift coming.

After hearing Elena’s concerns about the situation, rather than urge Devon to stay away from Amanda, he urged him to seek her out and give her the answers she was looking for. It sure seemed manipulative to us. Maybe he got to thinking that Amanda and Devon are inevitable after Elena asked how he’d feel if a lookalike of his late fiancée showed up on his doorstep. Perhaps he’s read the writing on the wall for his relationship with Amanda and has decided he wants Elena for himself. Given there are more twists in Amanda’s storyline ahead, and with Nate being the one who pushed for the DNA test, there are any number of things he could know/be up to if the powers that be are taking him in a more villainous direction. We’re here for it, and we’re not the only ones; eagle-eyed Young and Restless viewers have been speculating about this possibility on social media.

Is Nate lying by omission by minimizing Elena's worries, implying she'll be OK? Does he have an agenda when he smiles saying "I'm not conflicted at all" while urging Devon to contact Amanda & after going on & on to Elena about how worthy she is of love. Nate, watcha up to. #YR — Caitie Rose (@TVFAN224) September 21, 2020

Nate is playing Amanda/Elena/Devon all against each other to create discord. A very soapy way 2 either end his relationship w/ Amanda, get his hands on Elena or 4 some other fiendish reason yet 2 be revealed Or could be all three. All I know is it's ooooh sooo soapy 👀👀👀#YR — Blossom (@SilverBlossom4) September 22, 2020

I DID asked the powers that be to make Nate a villain. 👀👀😏😏😏 I am glad I am NOT the only one who thinks something is up with Dr. Nate. #YR pic.twitter.com/PRXhPikVhV — Lynn🩰🩰 (@lynn4257) September 22, 2020

Do you think Nate has an agenda? Feel free to browse through our gallery of Hilary Curtis photos below