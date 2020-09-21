Image: CBS screenshot; Howard Wise/JPI

Young and Restless character’s giving ‘do as I say, not as I do’ vibes.

In the newest Young and Restless weekly spoiler video, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick (Josh Morrow) find out about their daughter, Summer’s (Hunter King) not so secret engagement (given she’s wearing the ring – *eyeroll*) to Kyle (Michael Mealor) and they don’t have a great reaction to the news. Viewers were quick to jump on how hypocritical the situation was and we have to agree…

Nick goes ballistic in the sneak peek and yells, “Over my dead body!” before predicting it will lead to heartache, misery, a waste of time, and eventually another divorce. Not only is this rich coming from Newman, who has married Phyllis and Sharon (Sharon Case) multiple times, but it’s kinda’ cringe-y for him to express it in front of Phyllis – if he truly believes that why is he back with an ex himself? Will she call him out on it?

Nick & Phyllis lecturing Summer about failed marriages is downright hilarious! — Rebecca James (@goddessville) September 20, 2020

Given Nick was just waxing poetic in the park to Phyllis about being mellow and living in the moment when it came to their own reunion, his take on Summer and Kyle is wickedly hypocritical and reeks of ‘do as I say, not as I do’. Given that Summer and Kyle are fully functioning adults and not teenagers, it also comes across as faintly ridiculous.

It’s exhausting that Phyllis and nick act like summer and Kyle are 17 instead of the adults they are. #YR — marion tope (@martinimth) September 20, 2020

Nick isn’t the only one to have an opinion on their relationship, of course. Jack (Peter Bergman) seems positively optimistic about their chances, especially in light of his own disappointments in love, and Victor (Eric Braeden), like Nick, is in protective mode and referred to Kyle as ‘the married man shacking up with his granddaughter’. Well, at least we see where Nick gets it from. What I didn’t understand was Victor acting like he didn’t know Kyle as well as he does – they had a father/son thing going at one point and bonded over taking Jack down.

Anyway, Nick’s protectiveness, though hypocritical, is understandable, and not at all unexpected. He’ll likely be insufferable when his prediction proves true, as hints have been dropping like anvils that Kyle will break Summer’s heart and Kyle keeps insisting he won’t hurt Summer, which is a good indication that he will. What do you think of this whole situation? Check out the preview below if you missed it:

Are wedding bells in #Skyle's future? 🔔 See what Nick and Phyllis have to say about that… #YR is new this week on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess. pic.twitter.com/2V3JLlM8RG — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 20, 2020

