Young and Restless alum’s new toy has power and personalized plates.

The Young and the Restless alum Shemar Moore (Malcolm Winters) has been moving forward and making changes since the death of his mother and best friend, Marilyn Wilson-Moore early this year. The popular actor weathered his grief along with the changes that quarantine brought to his life, by purchasing a new home in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley, and more recently, returned to filming season four of S.W.A.T, which is slated for a fall premiere. In a recent social media post in which he shows off his latest acquisition, Moore remarked, “New home, new toys, new chapter, Dream is the same…” He then went on to share thoughts on how to live your life, and of course, mentioned his beloved momma: “Never stop believing, work your ass off, grow, love, stay humble, but celebrate yourself… be proud!! And love yo momma…. I miss mine… I KNOW she is proud!!!”

Moore shared a series of photos of his sleek and powerful new car from all angles, which boasts a personalized ‘Hondo 2’ license plate (his character on his hit series S.W.A.T.) and black leather seats with yellow piping, and stated, “My new gift wrapped toy is a Ferrari F8…. a RIDICULOUS ride. Dream Hard…. Work Harder!!! 💕🕊vroom vroom.” He also posted a video taking his new ride for a spin down the street – you could hear the power – which had us both in awe and channeling our inner ‘mommas’ a little bit in thinking, “Please be careful, Shemar!”

The actor paid tribute to his late mother with a heartfelt birthday message earlier this month and was honored by fans and followers on a spontaneous Shemar Moore Appreciation Day that took place on social media.

Check out photos of Shemar Moore's modern and luxurious home in the gallery below.