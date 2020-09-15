Image: Chris D/JPI

Young and Restless star has been alone with her kids for…too long?

The Young and Restless star who plays Genoa City pot-stirrer and hotelier extraordinaire, Phyllis Summers, celebrated her birthday in real-life yesterday and shared a very relatable post on Instagram to commemorate the occasion. Michelle Stafford, who is pictured in the photo along with her two kids, Jameson and Natalia, seated in front of not one, but two, delicious-looking birthday cakes, poked fun at the pose, as she and Jameson appear to be looking at an imaginary person – Jameson rather suspiciously too. She quipped, “I mean…. that’s what it’s come to… I have been alone with my kids for months… now I am talking to imaginary people. Jameson is in on it too apparently… and Natalia… just laser focus on cake.”

Stafford also explained having two cakes for three people, and assured her followers, “I didn’t have a big party, trust me. I just like cake!” The actress then turned a more serious and she shared thoughts on getting older and expressed thanks for the birthday greetings that had come her way, and stated, “I am HONORED to get older… especially after losing so many friends this year. Age… bring it on. Thank you SO MUCH for all of the birthday wishes!! It means so much to me!!!”

Co-stars and soap opera alums jumped into the comment section to leave celebratory emojis and sentiment, including Young and Restless’ Bryton James (Devon Hamilton) and Brytni Sarpy (Elena Dawson), who also co-starred with Stafford on General Hospital where they played Valerie and Nina, as well as Days of our Lives’ alums Molly Burnett (Melanie Jonas), who posted, “Happy birthday gorgeous!!” and Kate Mansi (Abigail DiMera), who noted, “Jameson’s cake smeared face here is so good !!!!” Finally, General Hospital alum Lilly Melgar (Lily Rivera Corinthos) shared a sweet message that said, “Love you madly. Wishing you continued goodness and fulfillment.”

Leave your birthday messages for Michelle Stafford below and see photos from Phyllis and Nick's Young and Restless history in the gallery.