Young and Restless’ Amanda and Devon first bonding moment revisited.

The Young and Restless spoilers have Nate delivering bombshell news this week that is bound to involve the results of the DNA test being taken to determine if Amanda (Mishael Morgan) is related to the late Hilary Curtis. Nate (Sean Dominic) undertook the testing after Devon (Bryton James) came through with hair combs belonging to Hilary, and if it’s revealed, as expected, that Amanda and Hilary were twins, the emotional ramifications are bound to be significant for involved parties.

Given Amanda looks identical to Hilary, it’s obviously been a possibility that they were related, but thinking it and knowing it are two different things. Confirmation of her biological family is bound to change Amanda’s life as she knows it, and there’s every chance she’ll be drawn to find out more about Hilary, which means spending time with Devon, who knew her best.

Knowing Amanda is Hilary’s twin will almost certainly change Devon’s perception of her as well, but what could bring them closer together than ever is their mutual concern for a Young and Restless character that is set to return to Genoa City. Devon and Amanda first bonded over their similar shared backgrounds, which came about because of their desire to help a certain young man who turned up at the clinic. Michael Maclane’s return to Young and Restless as Jared may not only lead to them spending time together, but bonding as well. As many will recall, Devon and Hilary once mentored a teenage girl, Shauna (Camryn Hamm), which brought them together, so the situations aren’t dissimilar and could bring some of those old feelings back for Devon.



Are you hoping Amanda and Devon will end up together?