The Emmy winner knows she’s up there somewhere “sipping that wine.”

Less than a year after losing mom Marilyn Wilson-Moore, The Young and the Restless alum Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm) paid tribute to her on Monday — the day that she would have turned 77. “Happy heavenly birthday, Momma Marilyn,” he Instagrammed. “I love you.”

And clearly, the actor, who now stars in primetime’s S.W.A.T, isn’t the only one who was fondly remembering his mother. “You affected so many lives with your brilliant light, mind, love, sass, heart,” Moore wrote, “and keeping it cute and elegant all day every day.

“I know you up there puff puff passing,” he added, “and sipping that wine… ”

Wilson-Moore passed away on February 8, 2020, of what her son said at the time were heart problems and multiple sclerosis. In the immediate aftermath of her death, Moore had vanished from social media — more than understandably. He and his mom had been closer than close — they’d traveled the world together more than once, and he’d even called her during his Daytime Emmy acceptance speech in 2000.

When Moore resurfaced on social media, he shared that “I don’t know how to do this life without her… but I get my strength from her, and I will be OK because of her… What I do from this day forward is for you! I’m going to continue to leap and pray that the net appears!

“It was too soon… and it hurts so bad… ,” he went on, “but I know you are with me and will continue to give me strength.”

According to Wilson-Moore's obituary, the onetime math teacher loved the ocean, listening to jazz, good food and drink. So we'll gladly raise a glass in her honor.