Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

B&B, Y&R actress welcomes a new family member.

Actress Kimberlin Brown, who is well-known for playing supervillain Sheila Carter on both Bold and Beautiful and Young and Restless, had a very special reason to celebrate after her daughter’s boyfriend popped the question. Brown, whose son Nicholas got engaged this summer as well, took to her Instagram account to share a photo of the traditional down-on-one-knee proposal under a tree next to the water and enthused, “It’s official! We have another #wedding on the horizon. Alexes was #proposed to today. So #happy for my #daughter and son in-law to be Justin. Welcome to the family.”

Just over a week ago, Brown had shared the news of Alexes and Justin’s first anniversary together, and posted a happy picture of her daughter smiling along with the caption, “My baby girl @texalexas #celebrating her 1 year #anniversary with @justinjayemartinez spending time at the #beach.”

It seems the excited mom will have a lot of wedding planning in her future, but in the meantime Brown is still recovering after undergoing surgery for a really bad break…and was helping along her healing vibes with a little coffee and toffee time.

Congratulations to Kimberlin Brown and her family on the exciting engagement news. We’d love to see her back on either of the CBS soaps as Sheila once she’s healed!

