Rumors cleared up surrounding actress’ presence at Days of our Lives and Young & Restless.

In August, we reported that Eileen Davidson would be returning to Y&R briefly as Ashley Abbott for a few scenes upon the CBS soap opera’s return to production, which began airing new episodes on August 10. Though Davidson has enjoyed appearing on Young and the Restless from time to time she hadn’t confirmed a permanent return to the soap – as one reporter claimed… In a tweet by Davidson on Sunday, Aug. 30, the actress stated, “Happy Sunday everybody! I have no idea who Lynda Hirsch is. I have certainly not spoken with her. I am happy to be coming back to Y&R to do a few shows, but I am not coming back full-time!”

Davidson last appeared on the soap on Friday August 14 when Ashley suggested to Jack that maybe they had another long lost sibling, while trying to uncover the meaning of Bixley and its connection to Dina after finding the name scrawled on a notepad.

Another rumor that was floating around was Davidson’s possible return to Days of our Lives as Kristen DiMera after a spoiler was revealed that the character would be returning to Salem this week. However, Soaps.com was able to confirm that Stacy Haiduk, who once played Patty Williams on Young and Restless, would be returning to the role she took over from Davidson in 2018.

When not working in daytime, Davidson has been busy with family and just some simple relaxation. She recently posted a video of her with co-star Melody Thomas Scott’s new release, Always Young and Restless, and expressed, “Can’t wait to get started on @melodythomassco book “Always Young and Restless”! it has to be the perfect end of summer read! Congrats Mel!”

Then on Wednesday August 12, she shared a family photo while on vacation in Santa Barbara with everyone being responsible by wearing their face coverings.

