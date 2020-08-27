Image: Francis Specker/CBS

It’s time to show Shemar Moore a little appreciation.

Young and the Restless fan favorite Shemar Moore, who played Malcolm Winters from 1994 to 2019, is a very popular guy and today, even ‘Moore’ so. From primetime fans to his ever loyal daytime ones, posts have been popping up on Twitter to show the Hollywood superstar some ‘Shemar Moore appreciation’. The actor has appeared in everything from comedies, to films and crime series, most notably known for playing Derek Morgan on Criminal Minds and most recently as Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson on CBS’ S.W.A.T. But did you know he often turned up on the American music-dance television program Soul Train to bust a move with the crowd?

In honor of Moore trending today, Twitter follower @DEFinition223 began posting some nostalgic videos of Moore dancing on the series that aired from October 2, 1971 to March 27, 2006 and stated, “For everybody asking yes that is Shemar Moore.”

In honor of Shemar Moore trending: pic.twitter.com/0uWRZzZMqB — Oh Hell Beckham Jr (@DEFinition223) August 27, 2020

After filling up a thread of fun, sexy videos of the former soap opera hunk, not able to resist, @DEFinition223 tweeted another video and said, “Okay one more.”

Okay one more. pic.twitter.com/Jq4IFe5OIX — Oh Hell Beckham Jr (@DEFinition223) August 27, 2020

Other fans shared their own appreciation for Moore with videos and photos, including Lara Watson, who said, “Nobody told me it was #ShemarMoore appreciation day!”

💙💀💙 pic.twitter.com/vUOMtj0kLy — Lara Watson (@LaraWatson1313) August 27, 2020

@CHAMPKANEX gave followers some shirtless shots and chimed in, “Shemar Moore appreciation tweet. You’re welcome.”

And @Wonje32 jumped in with a cute rhythm, “Shemar Moore appreciation post forever and ever. That man so fine, age like wine. Damn I want him to be mine.”

Shemar Moore appreciation post forever and ever. That man so fine, age like wine. Damn I want him to be mine @shemarmoore 🥰😍💜🔥 pic.twitter.com/MUYRcHxhIT — Wonje [New Renaissance™️] (@Wonje32) August 8, 2020

Moore first turned up on Soul Train as a host/guest host in 1995 and returned over the years until 2003. He appeared and presented at over ten Soul Train Music Awards from 1995 to 2007.

How much do appreciate the actor? If you'd like to get a glimpse inside Shemar Moore's new San Fernando Valley home, view the photo gallery below