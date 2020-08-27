Image: John Paschal/JPI

Sometimes real life is just way, way weirder than even the soaps.

You never know what will happen when you get serious with a relative. So Michael Muhney found out on August 26. He had a “deep, powerful phone convo with a family member tonight,” he tweeted afterwards. He’d been “begging them” to, in essence, think for themselves. And the talk inspired him to not just unpack some old baggage but to share his past with his followers.

Deep, powerful phone convo with a family member tonight. Begging them not to be in cult of Trump & Fox. Especially heavy conversation because this person was responsible for many years of my childhood being in one of the most twisted, abusive religious cults of the 80’s-90’s. — 1984 (@michaelmuhney) August 27, 2020

It was an “especially heavy conversation,” said the actor, formerly Adam on The Young and the Restless, “because this person was responsible for many years of my childhood being in one of the most twisted, abusive religious cults of the ’80s/’90s.

“And that’s the first time I’ve been brave enough to publicly admit I was in a cult as a child,” he added. “I’ve even considered writing a TV show about my story but haven’t been strong enough to do it.”

And that’s the first time in my life I’ve been brave enough to publicly admit I was in a cult as a child. I’ve even considered writing a tv show about my story, but haven’t been strong enough to do it. — 1984 (@michaelmuhney) August 27, 2020

On a lighter note — and after that, what wouldn’t be a lighter note? — the actor recently shared that when a lifelong friend informed him that he was having a daughter, “I immediately started crying. Fatherhood is so very special.

“Hours later,” he continued, “as only a Father of the Year would, I watched the horror movie The Ring with [my 12-year-old daughter Ella] for the first time ever. Best dad ever?”

Possibly. “The truth is that she loves horror flicks,” he told a fan, “and her mother is severely traumatized by the likes of The Ring and… Paranormal Activity.”

One of my best, lifelong friends told me today that he’s having a baby girl. I immediately started crying. Fatherhood is so very special. Hours later, as only a father-of-the-year would, I watched the horror movie, The Ring, with her for the first time ever. Best dad ever? — 1984 (@michaelmuhney) August 27, 2020

