Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

The Young and the Restless‘ former Adam Newman has a new project in the works.

It seems like every other day some news breaks about Justin Hartley’s love life. Either he’s divorcing Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, Days of our Lives) or dating Sofia Pernas (ex-Marisa, The Young and the Restless), or Stause is liking tweets implying that he strayed, or first wife Lindsay Korman-Hartley (ex-Sam, General Hospital) is rushing to his defense, calling him the “exemplification of a solid man.” It’s a lot!

But today, the daytime grad is making headlines for an altogether different reason. The actor, who went from The Young and the Restless as Adam to the primetime hit This Is Us, has signed on to not only star in the Netflix movie The Noel Diary but executive-produce it as well, according to our sister site Deadline. Based on Richard Paul Evans’ bestseller, the film follows an author home to settle the estate of his estranged mother, whose diary sets him off on a journey into both his past and that of a beautiful young woman. Because there’s always a beautiful young woman. (Hey, maybe Pernas would fit the bill… She’s definitely a beautiful young woman — see below.)

Bonnie Bedelia of Die Hard fame and Everwood alum Treat Williams are attached to co-star with Charles Shyer (Father of the Bride) directing. Now… back to Hartley’s love life. Since there’s nothing new to report on that front, why not flash back and review the below photo gallery of soap stars — including him — and their first wives?