Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

The on- and off-screen couple’s joy is contagious.

Bryton James‘ birthday was back on August 17. But he’s still riding high on the treatment that he received. Just yesterday, the Emmy winner, who plays Devon on The Young and the Restless (as if you didn’t know!), posted an Instagram video that gave a little, ahem, taste of how he’d been feted.

“My family couldn’t have made me feel more loved or more celebrated for my birthday,” he wrote beside a clip in which a relative (Mom?) is seen stirring up what looks like a delicious pot of gumbo. “Thank you for this entire month/year of happiness!” And also, no doubt, for those festive cupcakes — pretty enough that they were as suitable for framing as devouring.

In response to James’ post, on- and off-screen girlfriend Brytni Sarpy (Elena) wrote that “you deserve it all, king! Love you.” Aww. Sure to be adding to the birthday boy’s festive mood is the fact that his significant other just debuted in a new role: August 25 marked her first episode of OWN’s The Haves and the Have Nots. “It’s gonna be a wild season,” teased the actress, who plays Rianna. It’s already off to a tense start: In the midseason premiere, she had to take out a restraining order on her ex, junior mafioso Sandy, to make the point that he was her ex.

By the way, if you’ve never watched, the Tyler Perry soap is crazy-good and stars Tika Sumpter, formerly Layla on One Life to Live, as a vicious former hooker, Peter Parros, As the World Turns’ Ben, as a judge with the scariest ex-wife of all time, and Gavin Houston, once Guiding Light’s Remy, as an out-and-proud young man with the world’s most persistent stalker.

But, as we are prone to doing, we digress. You can read James and Sarpy’s posts in full above, and then, since one and one equals Elevon, check out the below photo gallery, which reviews the romance of The Young and the Restless twosome from first glance to lasting love.