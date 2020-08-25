The Young and the Restless Star Expresses His Shock and Delight: ‘She Really, Really Loves Me’
Image: Howard Wise/JPI
Aw, c’mon, who could resist that face of Donny Boaz’s?
Although August 25 was the birthday of Nicole Henderson, it was The Young and the Restless’ Donny Boaz (Chance) who felt like he’d been given a present. “She loves me!” the actor marveled on Instagram. “She really, really loves me.”
The actor went on to wish his stunning significant other a very “happy birthday, babygirl. You’re beautiful. You’re amazing. You’re wicked-smart.
“You put up with me,” he added. Always a plus! “I feel blessed to be loved by you. Guess what… I love you back.”
View this post on Instagram
She Loves Me! She really, really loves me. Happy Birthday Babygirl. You’re Beautiful. You’re Amazing. You’re Wicked-Smart. You put up with me. I feel blessed to be loved by you. Guess what… I love you back. Happy Birthday!!!! #birthday #birthdaygirl #iloveyou #yr #mygirlfriend #mygirl @_nicole_henderson_
We’re pretty fond of Henderson, too, considering that she’s been encouraging her beau to post more on social media. In fact, only a couple of days ago, while in Dallas to help blow out the candles on her birthday cake, Boaz took her advice and put up a short video clip in which he gets wet and… well, maybe more mild than wild. But you’ve gotta appreciate the way he manages to keep his amazing hair from flopping in his face like so much seaweed.
The Young and the Restless leading man also recently posted a photo of a gift that he’d received from a group of Twitter fans, a coffee mug that reminded him that he was second to none. “Very nice,” he called it. And it certainly beats the “You’ll do in a pinch” mug that we were once given.
Since you’re here and in a Young and Restless kinda mood, why not peruse the below photo gallery, a collection of ideas to revamp and fine-tune the show to bring back the viewers that it lost over the recent shutdown. Ready, set… click!