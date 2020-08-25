Image: Howard Wise/JPI

Young and Restless character may keep her options open.

As Summer Newman makes a surprising decision this week on Young and Restless, there’s a good chance it could affect her partner, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor). The question is whether this decision is personal or professional and we’ve a few ideas what Summer (Hunter King) might have in mind…

As surprises go on Young and Restless, they haven’t been knocking our socks off lately, so it could be something as innocuous as Summer deciding to tag her mother Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) Escape Club on Jabot’s Instagram account, but we’re hoping there’s more to it than that.

References have been made to Summer being bogged down with work due to Jabot picking up Newman Enterprises’ cosmetics division, so her surprising decision may involve changing things up in that regard. A huge surprise would be her electing to leave Jabot and work with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) at Newman, which is highly unlikely given that they’ve unloaded the very division she’d be qualified to run…and she hasn’t been asked.

Summer has kept Kyle waiting as to whether or not she’ll move in with him, so it’s possible she’ll decide it’s finally time to cohabitate again or even get remarried. With spoilers teasing that Kyle’s love will be tested, maybe Summer will choose to take a step back to focus on work, leaving Kyle to do more hanging around at Society where Theo (Tyler Johnson) is getting closer to his ex-wife, Lola (Sasha Calle), by the day.

What do you think Summer's surprising decision will be on Young and Restless?