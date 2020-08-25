The Young and the Restless’ Jordi Vilasuso Promises His Wife That ‘We Can Get Through Anything’ on a ‘Bittersweet’ Anniversary
Image: Jill Johnson/JPI
Even after suffering a heartache, Rey’s portrayer is counting his blessings.
When his wedding anniversary rolled around on August 25, The Young and the Restless’ Jordi Vilasuso (Rey) took to Instagram to speak from the heart to wife Kaitlin. “Eight years!” he marveled. “My favorite number and my favorite person in the world!
“How I am blessed to know you and grow with you?” he continued. “And yes, this moment may be bittersweet with what’s happened over the last few weeks, but I know we can get through anything by each other’s side.”
View this post on Instagram
8 YEARS! My favorite number and my favorite person in the world! How I am blessed to know you and grow with you. And yes, this moment may be bitter sweet with what’s happened over the last few weeks but I know we can get through anything by each other’s side. I love you, I LIKE you, and I will be better at putting together the dish washer🤣 Thank you for being my everything and helping me be a better me!!! Love you my Katie girl! @kaitlinvilasuso
Regular readers of Soaps.com may recall that it was just five days ago that the couple disclosed that Kaitlin had suffered a miscarriage. “I never anticipated that it would hurt so much,” she admitted in a post that you can read in full below. At the time, the Emmy winner expressed his hope that “perhaps in the sharing [of our story], someone going through this might feel a little less alone.”
View this post on Instagram
Thank you for your strength and your vulnerability my love. Whatever this means to our story…God only knows and I pray your testimony will bring peace to someone who has faced this as well🙏❤️🙏❤️ #Repost @kaitlinvilasuso It’s been a week + 1 day since I heard ‘Well, I see the baby. But I’m not seeing the heartbeat.. ohh… wait, there’s a flicker.. oh there’s another flicker.. yeah, no.. that’s not enough.. ‘ 💔💔💔 That’s not enough. My baby. Our baby. The baby my girls had crossed their fingers for at lunch a few weeks ago, completely unaware that just a few days before I had visited my doctor for what I thought was a precautionary cervix check and a chance to see the heartbeat of our third little one. But instead I was given the ‘50/50’ odds that my dates were ‘off’ and everything was fine OR that it was an ‘abnormal pregnancy that would eventually end in miscarriage.’ Four long, emotionally and physically painful weeks later, I clearly got the latter. And I never anticipated that it would hurt this much. I know that miscarriage has a stigma surrounding it in a sense, with so many women who have experienced it being hesitant to talk about it. And now, being one of those ‘one in four women’ that I never thought I’d be.. I understand it even more. It’s a different kind of hurt than I’ve ever experienced. It is so personal. It – and the little heartbeat that was lost- almost feels too precious and sacred to be talked about. Just for starters. I was hoping (even when things went super south) that I was documenting what would be a ‘success story.’ That ‘it was a hard road but we kept the faith and it all worked out and here’s a cute maternity picture of the girls holding my belly to announce their new little baby brother or sister!’ (I’m aware that’s not a proper sentence but definitely accurate in terms of how my mind is processing things these days. 🙈) Instead- I’m here trying to figure out what this story is. And what the point of sharing it is because it just seems.. sad. But I know that God doesn’t work like that.. I know that there is absolute purpose in every season.. that (cont’d in comments)
One thing’s for sure: The Vilasusos, who are the parents to two adorable little girls, will muddle through together — with gratitude and good humor. “I love you, I like you, and I will be better at putting together the dishwasher,” wrote Vilasuso. “Thank you for being my everything and helping me be a better me!!!”
If you haven’t already, you can read his post in full above. And while you’re here, you might also enjoy reading our ideas about how The Young and the Restless could fine-tune itself and bring up the unfortunate ratings to which it recently returned. All you have to do is click on the photo gallery below.