Melody Thomas Scott Shares Inside Information With Concerned Young & Restless Fans… ‘You’ll See My Real Hair Soon!’

Check out our gallery featuring photos of Young and Restless’ Newman family, then be sure to sign up for Soaps.com’s newsletter to get the latest soap news and features delivered straight to your inbox.

I know there’ve been a lot of questions about Nikki’s wig. Just wanted to share that everything is fine! When we resumed production, we had limited contact with our amazing glam team & needed a simple,short-term solution. You’ll see my real hair soon! #FakeHairDontCare #WigGate 🙆🏼‍♀‍

Sure enough, it turns out, Thomas Scott has been wearing a wig. Other actors have been sporting different looks as well, and have been doing their own hair and make-up to some extent as the new safety protocols require. Of the choice to wear a wig, the actress explained, “When we resumed production, we had limited contact with our amazing glam team & needed a simple, short-term solution.” She then assured her followers, “You’ll see my real hair soon!”

Since Young and Restless returned from the months-long production shutdown due to the global viral situation, some thought they had noticed Thomas Scott’s hair looked a little different. There are few fanbases more dedicated and observant than Y&R fans and they knew something had changed with her gorgeous hair…though it was puzzling as she still looked as beautiful as always.

Despite some of the shocking and heartbreaking revelations in Young and the Restless actress Melody Thomas Scott’s new memoir Always Young and Restless, fans and followers of the actress, who has spent a lifetime playing iconic character Nikki Newman, had been questioning her about something more current – her hairstyle.

1 / 15 <p>In 2003, Victor along with his son Nick confronted a dying Albert Miller. Father to Victor and Matt, he abandoned his family and never looked back. This eventually resulted in Matt and Victor being placed in an orphanage by their mother. Nick and Victor flew to Canada to see the dying Albert, and it was a hostile confrontation. </p>

2 / 15 <p>Dorothy McGuire appeared as Victor’s mother Cora Miller in 1984. Cora left her sons Christian (Victor) and Matt at an orphanage because she was unable to provide them with food after their father abandoned them. She promised to return, but never did. In June of 1984 Victor located her and learned she was dying. Victor brought her to the ranch to spend her final days there. She was able to meet her granddaughter Victoria before passing away in August 1984.</p>

3 / 15 <p>After being abandoned in an orphanage by their mother Cora, Victor ran away as a teenager to make his mark in the world. He went on to become a billionaire starting from nothing and eventually launching Newman Enterprises. In 1983, he and his brother Matt were finally reunited. Victor’s wife Nikki tried to set Matt up with Ashley Abbott, who had designs on Victor. He left town in 1985, and returned briefly in 2003 and 2018. Matt most recently returned to celebrate Victor’s 40th anniversary on Young & Restless.</p>

4 / 15 <p>Victoria is Victor and Nikki’s oldest child. Over the years she, like all of Victor’s children, has butted heads with him. She has worked for Newman Enterprises off and on over the years, even serving and CEO several times. Victor appointed her as his successor recently upon retiring, until her brother Adam swooped in with a blackmail attempt to try and seize control.</p>

5 / 15 <p>Like his older sister, Nick has battled with his father for years. He too has served his time at Newman Enterprises in a variety of positions, but has also created his own companies, including the magazine Restless Style and the company Dark Horse. He has previously been disowned his father, even attacked by him, and in retaliation, Nick tormented Victor as the specter of JT Hellstrom. Nick and his father are currently on good terms. </p>

6 / 15 <p>Of all Victor’s children, he and Adam have the rockiest relationship. Adam grew up on his mother Hope Adams’ farm in Kansas never knowing Victor was his father. He is considered the black sheep of the family, constantly butting heads with his siblings as well as Victor. He only entered the Newman family as an adult in 2008 after his mother’s death. Most recently he plotted to poison his father, but Victor learned of his plan and faked his own death. He later tried to seize control of Newman through blackmail, believing Victor killed AJ Montalvo, but it was a young Adam who did so to protect his mother Hope. </p>

7 / 15 <p>Abby Newman is Victor’s daughter with his ex Ashley Abbott. She grew up believing Brad Carlton was her father, only learning the truth later in life that she was Victor’s daughter. She too has a strained relationship with Victor, who she’s tried to sue a number of times. She also gained notoriety in the media as the “Naked Heiress.” Like her siblings, she’s served in some capacity at Newman, but has also worked at her mother’s family company Jabot, and briefly with her brother Nick at Dark Horse. More recently she entered the hotel business but was forced out by Phyllis Summers. She is currently planning to build a hotel to rival Phyllis’ Grand Phoenix.</p>

8 / 15 <p>Cassie Newman was Sharon Collins daughter with Frank Barritt. A teenage Sharon gave Cassie up as she couldn’t care for her, and years later once married to Nick, they found and adopted her. Tragically she died as a teenager. When Daniel Romalotti was too drunk to drive, an inexperienced Cassie took the wheel and was involved in an automobile accident. As she died, she predicted another child for Sharon. Sharon would later learn she had twins, and Mariah was stolen at birth by cult leader Ian Ward. Cassie recently appeared to her mother, who is battling breast cancer. </p>

9 / 15 <p>Noah is Nick’s son with Sharon. He had a hard childhood with his sister Cassie’s death and his parents’ divorce. As a teen, he rebelled against his parents. He went on to become a musician, a bartender and manager at The Underground. After The Underground burned down, Noah began managing Top of the Tower for Victor before eventually leaving town. He’s had a strained relationship with both Nick and Victor, and once accidentally backed over Billy Abbott. </p>

10 / 15 <p>Summer Newman is the daughter of Nick and his ex Phyllis Summers. She is one of the many victims of crazy Sheila Carter, who kidnapped her as an infant along with Fenmore Baldwin. At one point her paternity was called into question when Sharon tampered with DNA tests making it appear she was Jack Abbott’s daughter. Summer is currently involved with Kyle Abbott, who she’s previously been married to. </p>

11 / 15 <p>Reed Hellstrom is the son of Victoria and JT Hellstrom. In 2010 he moved to Washington DC with his father and new step-mother Mackenzie Browning. He returned a teenager in 2016 as an aspiring musician. He was thrilled when his parents reunited, only later to learn JT had become abusive towards Victoria, which eventually was revealed to be due to a brain tumor. He was further shocked to learn Nikki had believed she had killed JT while protecting her daughter from him, and along with Sharon and Phyllis buried his father’s body to cover up the crime. JT returned alive and haunted the women. Reed left town to focus on his music education and returns from time to time. </p>

12 / 15 <p>Faith Newman is the daughter of Sharon and Nick. Her birth was prophesized by her sister Cassie on her death bed. Shortly after birth, Adam Newman stole Faith from Sharon, who was in a mental institution and gave her to Ashley Abbot, who was also in the same institution. Ashley had miscarried her daughter with Victor, Faith Newman, after Adam knocked her down the stairs. Adam gaslighted her into believing she followed through with her pregnancy and gave her Sharon and Nick’s daughter. Eventually, Nick and Sharon learned the truth. Faith has always had a hard time accepting her parents’ divorce. She currently attends boarding school. </p>

13 / 15 <p>Connor is Adam’s son with Chelsea Lawson. Chelsea initially claimed that Dylan McAvoy was the father, but Adam eventually discovered the truth. After Adam’s supposed death, Chelsea raised Connor with Nick, who she fell in love with. However after Chelsea’s schemes caught up with her, she fled town with Connor. She eventually returned and Adam was revealed to be alive. Connor finally met his biological father and schemed to break Nick and Chelsea up and reunite his parents. He succeeded. Currently, he lives with Adam and Chelsea. </p>

14 / 15 <p>Katie is Victoria’s daughter with Billy. However when she was born, Victoria did not know if Billy or Stitch Rayburn, who she had a fling with, was the father. Johnny Abbot is Billy and Chelsea Lawson’s son. Chelsea allowed Victoria to adopt him shortly after his birth. Chelsea, who was hired by Victor to break up Victoria and Billy, drugged and seduced Billy, resulting in the pregnancy. </p>