Keeping it in the CBS soap opera family.

Before news of Courtney Hope leaving The Bold and the Beautiful as Sally Spectra has fully settled in with fans, the actress already revealed her new gig. While we mused Hope might be joining General Hospital with her offscreen love interest Chad Duell (Michael Corinthos) she shared she’s keeping it in the CBS family by heading to The Young and the Restless. Hope revealed the news with a post of her wearing a The Young and the Restless t-shirt and baseball hat while holding a Crimson Lights mug with the caption, “This seems like a good fit…”

Hope received congratulations from Duell’s General Hospital co-stars Katey MacMullen (Willow Tait) – “AHH! Yes girl! You’re so talented, keep on shining” – and Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos) – “Congratulations!!!!!! Woo hooo.” Her The Bold and the Beautiful co-star Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter Walton) commented with a string of fire emojis.

Hope broke the news of her Bold and Beautiful departure with social media posts on August 3. Calling her exit “abrupt” and her time as Sally Spectra a “monumental journey,” she looked forward to the future saying, “I revel in new beginnings and everything the future has in store.”

The storyline of Sally faking her illness on Bold and Beautiful has wrapped up, and while viewers anticipate Hope’s arrival in Genoa City, we’re left wondering who she could play. Perhaps she’ll portray a fellow cancer patient that strikes up a friendship with Sharon who hires her at Crimson Lights. Or she could be a musician playing at the coffee shop who stirs up trouble for Mariah and Tessa. Fellow redhead Phyllis might need her expertise regarding her new women’s getaway packages at the Grand Phoenix. Or, now that Theo is getting his life on track in Genoa City, it’d be the perfect time for someone to drop in and blow it all up.

