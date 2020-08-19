Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Young and Restless actor’s wife hopes to help others who’ve suffered such a devastating loss.

We send our deepest condolences to Young and the Restless star Jordi Vilasuso (Rey Rosales) and his wife Kaitlin Vilasuso, who took to social media today to share some heartbreaking news… She suffered a miscarriage. Kaitlin started out by looking back to little over a week ago when she went to a precautionary cervix check and first heard, “Well, I see the baby. But I’m not seeing the heartbeat.. ohh… wait, there’s a flicker.. oh there’s another flicker.. yeah, no.. that’s not enough..”

During the appointment, and after receiving the observation, Kaitlin was told, “I was given the ‘50/50’ odds that my dates were ‘off’ and everything was fine OR that it was an ‘abnormal pregnancy that would eventually end in miscarriage.’ Four long, emotionally and physically painful weeks later, I clearly got the latter.”

She went on to express the extreme pain she is feeling in hopes that others who are going through this feel a little less alone. Noting how miscarriages have a stigma surrounding them with many women hesitate to talk about it, she continued with, “I understand it even more. It’s a different kind of hurt than I’ve ever experienced. It is so personal. It – and the little heartbeat that was lost- almost feels too precious and sacred to be talked about. Just for starters… Instead- I’m here trying to figure out what this story is. And what the point of sharing it is because it just seems.. sad… But I know that God doesn’t work like that…That God has a plan for our family far more perfect than I could ever envision…”

Vilasuso and Kaitlin are parents to two daughters, Riley and Everly. Just last month Vilasuso posted a Happy Birthday message for Everly along with an adorable father/daughter photo. And before that, back in April, Vilasuso shared the family’s scary health experience during the current crisis sweeping the world.

For more information about miscarriages, help is available at the American Pregnancy Association.