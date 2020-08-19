Young & Restless’ Jordi Vilasuso’s Wife Shares Heartbreaking Family News — In Hopes Others ‘Might Feel a Little Less Alone’
Image: Jill Johnson/JPI
Young and Restless actor’s wife hopes to help others who’ve suffered such a devastating loss.
We send our deepest condolences to Young and the Restless star Jordi Vilasuso (Rey Rosales) and his wife Kaitlin Vilasuso, who took to social media today to share some heartbreaking news… She suffered a miscarriage. Kaitlin started out by looking back to little over a week ago when she went to a precautionary cervix check and first heard, “Well, I see the baby. But I’m not seeing the heartbeat.. ohh… wait, there’s a flicker.. oh there’s another flicker.. yeah, no.. that’s not enough..”
During the appointment, and after receiving the observation, Kaitlin was told, “I was given the ‘50/50’ odds that my dates were ‘off’ and everything was fine OR that it was an ‘abnormal pregnancy that would eventually end in miscarriage.’ Four long, emotionally and physically painful weeks later, I clearly got the latter.”
View this post on Instagram
It’s been a week + 1 day since I heard ‘Well, I see the baby. But I’m not seeing the heartbeat.. ohh… wait, there’s a flicker.. oh there’s another flicker.. yeah, no.. that’s not enough.. ‘ 💔💔💔 That’s not enough. My baby. Our baby. The baby my girls had crossed their fingers for at lunch a few weeks ago, completely unaware that just a few days before I had visited my doctor for what I thought was a precautionary cervix check and a chance to see the heartbeat of our third little one. But instead I was given the ‘50/50’ odds that my dates were ‘off’ and everything was fine OR that it was an ‘abnormal pregnancy that would eventually end in miscarriage.’ Four long, emotionally and physically painful weeks later, I clearly got the latter. And I never anticipated that it would hurt this much. I know that miscarriage has a stigma surrounding it in a sense, with so many women who have experienced it being hesitant to talk about it. And now, being one of those ‘one in four women’ that I never thought I’d be.. I understand it even more. It’s a different kind of hurt than I’ve ever experienced. It is so personal. It – and the little heartbeat that was lost- almost feels too precious and sacred to be talked about. Just for starters. I was hoping (even when things went super south) that I was documenting what would be a ‘success story.’ That ‘it was a hard road but we kept the faith and it all worked out and here’s a cute maternity picture of the girls holding my belly to announce their new little baby brother or sister!’ (I’m aware that’s not a proper sentence but definitely accurate in terms of how my mind is processing things these days. 🙈) Instead- I’m here trying to figure out what this story is. And what the point of sharing it is because it just seems.. sad. But I know that God doesn’t work like that.. I know that there is absolute purpose in every season. That my heart is being molded. That God has a plan for our family far more perfect than I could ever envision…a God who creates beauty from ashes. And perhaps in the sharing, someone going through this might feel a little less alone. A little more (cont’d in comments)
She went on to express the extreme pain she is feeling in hopes that others who are going through this feel a little less alone. Noting how miscarriages have a stigma surrounding them with many women hesitate to talk about it, she continued with, “I understand it even more. It’s a different kind of hurt than I’ve ever experienced. It is so personal. It – and the little heartbeat that was lost- almost feels too precious and sacred to be talked about. Just for starters… Instead- I’m here trying to figure out what this story is. And what the point of sharing it is because it just seems.. sad… But I know that God doesn’t work like that…That God has a plan for our family far more perfect than I could ever envision…”
Vilasuso and Kaitlin are parents to two daughters, Riley and Everly. Just last month Vilasuso posted a Happy Birthday message for Everly along with an adorable father/daughter photo. And before that, back in April, Vilasuso shared the family’s scary health experience during the current crisis sweeping the world.
View this post on Instagram
SHE’S 4 Y’ALL!!!! 🥳🎈🎊 When we go on our walks she always asks if she can sit on my shoulders and, of course, Dada obliges. She’s got me so wrapped around her little finger and she knows it and I LOVE HER SO MUCH FOR IT! Happy birthday Everly Maeve…your ❤️&🔥 never cease to amaze me!
For more information about miscarriages, help is available at the American Pregnancy Association. Sign up for Soaps.com’s newsletter delivered daily to your inbox.