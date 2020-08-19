Image: John Paschal/JPI

Young and Restless actress also provides a health update.

The Young and the Restless actress Melissa Ordway (Abby Newman) took to her Instagram account to answer some questions from followers that arose after her recent posts. She began by explaining, “I’ll title this post as ‘Answering Questions’,” before going on to provide a health update for one of her little ones. Ordway’s daughter Olivia had emergency surgery recently on her arm, and the actress shared, “Thank you all sooooo much for asking about Olivia’s arm. She’s doing amazing and she’s the sweetest, bravest, toughest 4 year old I know! She hurt her arm by tripping over the bottom step (pictured here) and landed on her elbow. Her surgeon said the surgery should fix it all up! She’ll have to wear for the cast for an estimated 4 weeks.” We’re sending healing vibes…4 weeks is a long time for an active girl!

Ordway also assured fans that the family still lives in L.A. after a previous post referenced moving the family to Nashville, Tennessee for the summer. She stated, “We still live in LA. We also bought some land outside Nashville. We have some fun stuff coming up for you and I hope you’ll follow along!” Ordway then concluded with a status update on her role on Young and Restless, presumably for viewers concerned that her move might have meant she was leaving the show. Ordway clarified, “I’m still on Young and the Restless. Thank God! I love the show and all the amazing, talented people I get to work with! And so thankful to be back at work SAFELY!” Relieving news for Abby fans!

