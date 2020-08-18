Image: Howard Wise/JPI

Young and Restless character is taking control.

The drama seems to be dialing up on Young and Restless as Victoria will make an announcement on an upcoming episode that will rock the Newman family. Having just taken back the CEO position, Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) made no secret of the fact that she was disgusted when Victor ousted her in favor of Adam, who was blackmailing him at the time. After the truth came out about AJ Montalvo’s murder, Victoria was quickly reinstated but still unhappy about becoming collateral damage in Adam (Mark Grossman) and Victor’s latest clash.

Victoria leaving Victor’s portrait in the boardroom signaled her state of mind as she called none other than Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) to Newman Enterprises for a tete-a-tete. Ol’ Smilin’ Jack seemed intrigued by whatever offer Victoria made him, and said he couldn’t turn down the mutually beneficial proposal.



The weekly Young and Restless spoiler video had Vikki’s ex, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) discussing Victoria’s power move and speculating that if she follows through, it would cause a Newman versus Newman war. With Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) also making an appearance to issue a dire warning to Victoria regarding what she’s about to do, it’s obviously a game-changer.

If Victoria’s plan is to form a mutually beneficial alliance between Newman Enterprises and rival Jabot Cosmetics, it’s tough to think of anything that would make Victor’s blood boil more…and what better way for Victoria to make her father pay for what he did? It would indeed cause a war and family members would no doubt be asked to choose sides between Team Victor and Team Victoria.

Victoria’s often been said to be the most like her father, and this would be a ruthless power move, no question. But Victor’s not likely to be patting her on the back with pride and could try to force her out. Would he want to put Adam in as CEO again? It’s a good bet, given his newfound sympathy for his son, but another round of musical CEO chairs could spell disaster for the company Victor started ‘from the ground up’.

What do you think Victoria's announcement will be? How do you see this playing out? View photos of the Newman family in the gallery below,