Image: John Paschal/JPI

It’s so cozy, just looking at the pictures will make you want to take off your hat and stay for a while.

Michelle Stafford is on the move. The Emmy winner, who plays The Young and the Restless’ Phyllis, has just put up for sale her gorgeous 1920s Spanish bungalow located between Hollywood and Larchmont Village. The price tag? A whopping $949,000, according to Variety.

That sounds expensive, we know, especially considering that the home is situated on a lot that’s just 2,300 square feet (and the actress bought it more than 20 years ago for about $225K). But just wait until you take a peek inside. It’s downright delightful!

Open to the avant-garde kitchen, the living room — which is practically an invitation to curl up on the couch and read a book — features a giant whitewashed fireplace. Just through a set of French doors is an ultra-private stone-paved courtyard. Behind the kitchen is a spare bedroom, which could also serve as an office or even an intimate dining room. But the bright spot of the whole place — quite literally — is probably the master bedroom, which has an industrial-style skylight to let in the sun.

In recent years, Stafford had listed the house for rent for between $4,800 and $5,300 per month. Since 2012, she’s also owned a larger, Monterey Colonial-style home in Glendale (which she picked up for $925K).

