Image: Howard Wise/JPI

Young and Restless star sends birthday wish to her on & off-screen love interest.

One of the sweetest real-life daytime couples just gave fans another reason to love them. For Bryton James’ (Devon Hamilton) 34th birthday on August 17, his girlfriend and Young and Restless co-star, Brytni Sarpy (Elena Dawson), posted a sweet video on Instagram to commemorate the day. The actress put together a montage of photos and videos from their life together including scenes of them at the beach, on vacation, with their dog, and celebrating holidays. She captioned the video with a simple, “Happy birthday my love.”

For his part, James will be spending some of his birthday talking with two of his Young and Restless co-stars, Daniel Goddard (Cane Ashby) and Jason Thompson (Billy Abbott; Patrick Drake, General Hospital), on the Bildbord app. The social media app that launched in May is a joint venture between James and Goddard that connects fans with similar interests according to their hashtags.

Reacting to Daniel Goddard’s Twitter post about being interviewed, Thompson quote retweeted, “On Bryton’s birthday? I’m honored! See you Monday.” To which James replied, “Can’t wait.”

On Bryton’s birthday? I’m honored! See you Monday. https://t.co/L01O1OwJ5N — Jason Thompson (@MyJasonThompson) August 16, 2020

Despite the hiatus from Young and Restless over the past few months, James has had a busy year. In addition to launching Bildbord, James celebrated his one year anniversary with Sarpy in May, bought and moved into a condo with his lady love, won a Daytime Emmy, and is now back to work on the CBS soap opera. If the past several months are any indication it looks like 34 is going to be a good year for the Young and Restless star.

Take a look through the gallery below of Devon and Elena’s romance timeline on The Young and the Restless. Then, sign up for Soaps.com’s newsletter for the latest breaking soap opera news.