Jill Johnson/JPI

The actress calls her older daughter “my hero.”

“Not the way we wanted or expected to spend our day,” Instagrammed Melissa Ordway (Abby, The Young and the Restless) on August 14, “but I couldn’t be more proud of Olivia’s spirit, bravery and strength.”

Why? What happened? The 4-year-old had been rocking a cast lately, you may have noticed. And, explained Mom, “her arm wasn’t healing the way doctors wanted, so Olivia had to have emergency surgery this morning to repair her arm.”

Everything went well — whew. Afterwards, the actress breathed a sigh of relief and said that she was “thankful to the incredible team of doctors, nurses and everyone who helped fix her arm and make today as happy as it could be under the circumstances.”

Mind you, it was Sophie’s big sister for whom she saved her most glowing praise. “Olivia,” she wrote, “you are the kindest soul, brightest light and my hero.” And soon, we hope, one with a fully-healed arm!

Just a couple of days earlier, the family had celebrated the birthday of the kids’ father, Ordway’s better half, Justin Gaston (ex-Ben, Days of our Lives). “You are the best dad to our girls, the most loving and supportive husband and one of the kindest people I’ve ever met,” she Instagrammed. “Hope you have the best day! Your girls love you!!!” And look at that picture — it shows!

While you’re here, why not check out the below photo gallery, a collection of images of the cast of The Young and the Restless with their real-life significant others.