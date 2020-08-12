Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Justin Hartley goes public with his relationship with Sofia Pernas.

This is Us star and former Adam Newman on Young & Restless Justin Hartley (also Fox Crane on Passions) has finally gone Instagram official with his relationship with Sofia Pernas (Marissa Sierras on Young & Restless), or so it appears. Both actors shared very similar Instagram story posts hours apart. Unlike normal Instagram posts, stories only remain visible for a short period of time. In Pernas’ story, she shared a photo of a male leaning on a white marble countertop, with two drinks, one in his hand, also holding an unlit cigar. The caption read “Easy like Sunday mornin’.” Hartley’s featured himself in a pool with a dog, wearing what appears to be the same baseball cap featured in the background of Pernas’ story, with a similar caption, “Paisley like Sunday mornin’.”

More: Soap alum downsizes home before prison sentence

Hartley and Pernas were first spotted together publically in May, photographed sharing a kiss, and later confirmed they were dating. Hartley had previously been married to Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause (Days of our Lives’ Jordan Ridgeway, Bethany Bryant on Young & Restless, and Amanda Dillon on All My Children) for two years when the shocking news of their sudden split came last November. The third season of Selling Sunset recently dropped on Netflix, in which Stause gets candid about Hartley texting her that he had filed for divorce only forty-five minutes before the news was reported everywhere. In an episode, she told her Setting Sunset co-star Mary Fitzgerald that the text came as a shock and, “I talked to him right after because I thought that must be a joke. But that was kind of the end of the communication.” As the conversation with Fitzgerald progressed, Stause revealed she knew because of the bizarre way it went down everyone wants answers, including herself. In a recent tweet from a fan, Stause liked posts indicating Hartley had been cheating on her with Pernas. While not a confirmation of infidelity, it is one of the first clues as to where things went wrong in their marriage.

As the ugly divorce drama continues to unfold, just yesterday Hartley’s other former wife, Lindsay Korman-Hartley (Theresa Lopez-Fitzgerald on Passions and Arianna Hernandez on Days of our Lives) came to his defense. She wrote, “In a day when social media should be used for positivity… an inspiration towards movement in an honest and deserving way… I’d like to join in, but highlighting my appreciation for my family. Today, I appreciate my ex-husband Justin for not only being [an] exemplification of a solid man, but for being my dear friend and devoted father to our daughter. Simply put; for being a family. We derive our own opinion of people by experiencing life and time together, and we do our best to hold dear the ones that maintain consistent kindness, love and generosity. No matter what conflicts Justin and I had in the past, I appreciate what we have today and am thankful for the family we have built.”

Korman-Hartley is temporarily playing Sam McCall on General Hospital after Kelly Monaco had to self isolate prior to resuming taping, but she is fine. Korman-Hartley’s portrayal has been well received by fans for bringing out a more fiery side of the character. Korman-Hartley also posted a photo from a recent episode with former Passions co-star Brook Kerr (Whitney Russell, now Portia Robinson on General Hospital) and captioned it with “A passionate reunion. ❤️🙏🏻 @brookkerr #passions #besties #theresaandwhitney …I dare say, “it’s fate.”

Browse our gallery below of five guys Sam could potentially move on from Jason with, and then sign up for Soaps.com’s newsletter to get spoilers and interviews in your inbox daily.