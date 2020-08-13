Image: Howard Wise/JPI

All roads lead to Hilary. Dang it — Amanda! We meant Amanda.

Remember just a few days ago, when The Young and the Restless’ Bryton James was predicting an on-screen wedding for himself and girlfriend Brytni Sarpy as Devon and Elena? That was a good day, wasn’t it? Such a happy, hopeful day. Hold onto it, folks, because we may be headed for some… er, darker days.

Why’s that? A spoiler for the Friday, Aug. 14, episode of The Young and the Restless reveals that Devon bonds anew with Amanda — you know, the beautiful lawyer who just happens to look exactly like his late wife, Hilary. Now, this in and of itself, doesn’t necessarily mean anything, right? People bond all the time. Friends bond. Strangers bond. Glue bonds with everything!

But again, the individual with whom Elena’s boo is bonding couldn’t look more like his lost love if she, too, was played by Mishael Morgan. Oh, wait — she is! Therefore, we smell trouble — big trouble.

We’d like nothing better than to say that we have faith in Devon’s ability to remain faithful. But when it comes to women who are the spitting image of Hilary, his track record is spotty at best. You’ll recall that he carried on a torrid affair with Hilary even after she’d married his father, Neil — and he’d gone blind! Far be it from us to cast stones, but if we were gonna, we’d say that that incident implies a certain… weakness when it comes to women who resemble Hilary.

What do you think? Is Devon’s commitment to Elena so great that he won’t — in fact, can’t — be tempted to bring the past back to life with Amanda? Or is Devon and Hilary’s history destined to repeat itself, albeit with Amanda in Hilary’s place? Before you hit the comments with your thoughts, check out the romantic relationship timeline below; in it we add one and one… and get “Elevon.”