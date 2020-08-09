Image: CBS

Reading his longtime leading lady’s autobiography really got to the Emmy winner.

Over the weekend, The Young and the Restless’ Eric Braeden (Victor) did what anyone would if they had in hand an advance copy of Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America’s #1 Daytime Drama, the memoir that was written by his on-screen missus, Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) — he tore the heck into it!

What’s more, since doing so, “[I] haven’t put it down yet!” he exclaimed on Twitter before going on to declare that the surefire bestseller was a total “page-turner.” Given the success of his release, I’ll Be Damned: How My Young and Restless Life Led Me to America’s #1 Daytime Drama, it’s safe to say he knows a good autobiography when he devours one!

Mind you, Scott’s story is no light beach read; it details the childhood abuse that she suffered. “I was living a rather unusual existence in my family home,” the actress said during a recent interview on The Talk, “and I knew I wasn’t living the life of a normal little girl.”

Moved by the harrowing account that he read, Braeden tweeted, “Just wish I could have protected her then and knocked [her abusers] on their ass!!!”

Am reading MELODY’S ( NIKKI’S BIOGRAPHY) haven’t put it down yet! Page turner! Just wish I could have protected her then and knocked everyone on their ass!!! — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) August 9, 2020

Certainly, there can be few people one would prefer to have defending them than Victor’s portrayer; he can knock a man flat with an ice-cold gaze as easily as he can a right hook!

While you count down to the release of Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America’s #1 Daytime Drama (out August 18), perhaps you’ll enjoy perusing the below photo gallery of the stars of the CBS soap.