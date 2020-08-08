Image: Howard Wise/JPI

Is it too early to RSVP yes?!?

During a recent Facebook/Twitter livestream with The Young and the Restless pals Daniel Goddard (ex-Cane), Christian Jules LeBlanc (Michael) and Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren), Bryton James admitted that he saw a wedding in the future of Devon and Elena. “I’m pretty sure that you’re on a soap for long enough,” it happens, he said. “It’ll be my third wedding” after saying “I do” twice to Mishael Morgan’s ill-fated Hilary.

Elsewhere in the free-wheeling conversation, James addressed how he and real-life significant other Brytni Sarpy would handle it, were they to be paired up with others on The Young and the Restless. “We haven’t talked about it, and neither one of us has had to deal with it yet,” he noted. “The extent of it is I had to kiss Mishael [as Hilary] in a dream, but that was it.

“I guess the good thing is we’re on equal playing fields,” he continued. “’Cause usually, you’re not working with your spouse on the same show, and they don’t have to do the same things you have to do. But I now know one day she’s going to be called upon to have to do it, and she knows the same thing about me… ”

And when that day comes? It’ll be no big whoop. “We’re both professionals,” said James. You can watch the whole chatfest below.

