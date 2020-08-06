Image: Howard Wise/JPI

Young and Restless real-life couple takes some time away together.

Though Young and Restless is back in production with new episodes set to begin airing next Monday, actress Cait Fairbanks (Tessa Porter) got away to spend some time at Lake Arrowhead with co-star and real-life love, Zach Tinker (Fenmore Baldwin). The actor took to social media to share moments from their trip, which came on the heels of Tinker’s loving birthday tribute to Fairbanks last week when she turned 27 years old.

Tinker posted a hilarious series of videos on social media in which he hollered like a sailor while hauling seaweed up out of the lake while Fairbanks filmed. He held up his catch and joked, “Now that’s how you make pasta.” During one of the clips, as he tosses the dripping mass back into the water, you can hear the actress laughingly complain, “Oh my God I got seaweed all over me.”

As the vacay wrapped up, Tinker shared a series of photos from the trip, including an adorable snap canoodling with Fairbanks, a cute pic of her sitting on a rock in her swimsuit, a selfie on the porch, and not to be forgotten, their travel companion, pooch Millie, chilling on the seat of the boat. He captioned the photographs, “Till next time, Arrowhead,” with a red heart emoji for emphasis. The vacation spot is located in the San Bernardino Mountains in California.

While there were no spoilers mentioning Young and Restless’ Tessa in the first batch released, and Tinker’s Fenmore character has remained off-canvas, Teriah fans are no doubt hopeful that Fairbanks will be back to filming soon along with co-star Camryn Grimes, who plays her on-screen girlfriend, Mariah Copeland. Many have their fingers crossed for a Tessa and Mariah engagement and/or wedding in the not-too-distant future.

