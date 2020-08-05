Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Young and Restless alum keeps moving forward.

Young and Restless alum Shemar Moore (Malcolm Winters) finally sold his breathtaking Spanish Villa in Encino, California after he listed it for $2.596 million back in March. The luxury home, which sits on a 12,591 square foot resort-like property, features a custom-built waterfall among many other amenities. He let it go for a price tag of $2.4 million. The move to list the home came after the death of his beloved mother, Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore, who died at the age of 76 in February.

Moore purchased a new home in the San Fernando Valley around the same time, that boasts 7 bedrooms and 7 full and 2 half baths, and cost considerably more than his previous abode, coming in at $5.8 million.

The former soap star recently returned to filming on his hit primetime series, S.W.A.T., which is heading into its fourth season this fall. Moore spoke out on the challenges involved in production what with the increased safety measures, then shared a photo update on his Instagram letting followers know he was in fine form to play his character, Hondo. We’d have to agree.

The sexy star also took time out on the first day back on set to maintain that look, as he posted a selfie taken while training and captioned it, “Dig Deep!!! My Dream is calling me back to the grind!!!”

Take a look at the luxurious villa Moore just sold in the gallery below