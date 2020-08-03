Image: Howard Wise/JPI

The Emmy winner and her significant other have apparently decided to say “I don’t.”

So this is how it feels to be the last to know? Huh. The Young and the Restless’ Hunter King (Summer) and fiancé Nico Svoboda have split up almost two years after getting engaged, according to a report published Monday by UsMagazine.com. It happened, per the article, a few months ago.

To those paying super-close attention to the actress’ social media, this may not come as quite the shock that it has been to the rest of us. Her engagement ring has been noticeably absent from recent posts. For instance… see below. “Only missing a swim-up bar,” she captioned the pic. Mm-hmm, that and the ring.

After meeting on the set of The Young and the Restless, where Svoboda was a camera operator, the couple appeared to be so enamored of one another that they all but had heart emojis bursting from their eyes. “I love you, I love you, I love you, I love you, fiancé!!!!” King posted after accepting her boyfriend’s proposal. “I can’t believe I get to marry my best friend!!!”

Though that doesn’t seem to be happening anymore, at least the “disengagement” is amicable. Not only do they “care about each other,” says an Us source, they still follow one another on social media.

