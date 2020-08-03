Finally! We Know When The Young and the Restless Will Be Airing New Episodes — Plus, Spoilers Galore!
Images: Howard Wise/JPI (2), Jill Johnson/JPI
We don’t have long to wait, either!
You know how impatient The Young and the Restless’ Victor Newman is, right? Well, we’re just as bad, maybe worse, especially when it comes to waiting for the return of the CBS soap. So it is with great relief and excitement that we announce at last that the show will begin airing new episodes again on Monday, Aug. 10.
You’ll recall — though if you’re anything like us, you’d probably prefer to forget! — that The Young and the Restless ran out of fresh material back in late April, after the shutdown had stuck a pin in production. Since then, the sudser has been airing classic episodes, like the recent flashback that inspired at least one fan to suggest a daring new storyline for Doug Davidson’s Paul Williams. (Read his emphatic reaction here.)
In the new episodes, as first reported by our sister site TVLine, the residents of Genoa City celebrate the anniversary of the late, great Katherine’s dedication at Chancellor Park on Monday. The following day — in an installment taped pre-shutdown — Lily and Billy butt heads (as all great couples-to-be do in their early days); Wednesday, Victor and Chelsea try to help Adam; Thursday, Jack does what he does best — peeves Victor; and to round out the week, Devon bonds with — uh-oh! — Amanda. (Fans of Elevon, and Bryton James and Brytni Sarpy’s real-life romance, are not gonna like that!)
To read the full set of spoilers, click here. To watch the show’s comeback promo, just click on the video above. And since you’re hanging with us at Soaps.com for a spell — you are staying, right? — you might also enjoy the below photo gallery of daytime’s all-time best recasts. We’re not saying that you’re gonna see a familiar face or two in there, but… yeah, ya totally are!