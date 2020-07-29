Image: J. Graylock/JPI

Young and Restless alum reflects on recovering from painful losses.

Actor Shemar Moore, who originated and has played the role of Young and Restless’ Malcolm Winters since 1994, took to his Instagram account to let his followers know that he will finally be getting back to filming after the global viral situation halted production in Hollywood. Moore shared a photo of the cast of his hit primetime series, S.W.A.T. in costume as he revealed, “ONE WEEK and the @swatcbs #SQUAD is back to filming for SEASON 4!!!!” With studios facing all new safety protocols and testing requirements, the actor went on to note, “It’s gonna be one hell of a challenge, but we are gonna do what we do and GRIND it out 💯 and continue to bring you the most ACTION packed and GROUNDED cop drama on TV!!!!” As reported by our sister site, TV Line, S.W.A.T. was moved up for a fall premiere while the latest installment of Survivor was delayed until 2021 due to safety concerns.

Moore previously posted a video wearing a face-covering and joked, “Got my mask on, looking like the Dark Knight,” while commenting on the state of things in 2020. “It’s crazy. I thought 2019 was bad.” The actor, who suffered a series of personal losses beginning in 2019, including that of Young and Restless’ Kristoff St. John, who played his on-screen brother, Neil Winters, and who he considered a brother in real life, recapped losing St. John, his pops, and his “partner in crime, my best friend, my mom,” in the clip. His mother, Marilyn passed away in February, after which Moore shared a heartbreaking video. In his latest video post, he reflected on his mom; “I miss you all day, every day.” He also let his followers know how he was doing all these months later and updated, “I’m good, I’m good. I’m hanging on. I’m finding my way and getting my mojo back.” Circling back to current events, the actor added, “It’s a tough time for all of us,” and urged his fans to “stay safe.”

