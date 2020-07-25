Images: Howard Wise/JPI, Jill Johnson/JPI

These two are so in love, it hurts.

The Young and the Restless’ Max Ehrich (ex-Fenn) and Demi Lovato are going to make romantics of us all or die trying! Over the weekend, she posted a clip of herself that her brand-spanking-new fiancé shot en route to his proposal. “I couldn’t not video this moment,” he wrote in response. “You are the most resilient, strong, compassionate, beautiful angel.

“I cannot imagine my world without you in it, and I’m grateful beyond words that God kept you here,” he added, perhaps alluding to his significant other’s 2018 hospitalization for what USA Today suggested was an apparent drug overdose. “I love you so much and can’t wait for our future.”

Inspired, Lovato was moved to call July 24 “my miracle day. I’m so blessed to have one. It represents how the doctors at Cedars Sinai saved my life… how my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams… Only two years after that terrible day, I’m engaged to the love of my life, and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons — each and every one.

“I never thought this feeling was possible,” she added. “And it’s not just because I fell in love (although that didn’t hurt), but because over the past two years, I’ve done more work on myself than I have in my entire life. Things that used to keep me down for weeks or even months pass like tropical storms… Long before I had an engagement ring on my finger, I had the word ‘me’ to remind myself that, no matter what, I vow to love myself.”

