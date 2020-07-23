Images: Jill Johnson/JPI (2)

Yet the words that he chose to say so were still pretty damn romantic.

Demi Lovato has gone from “I Love Me” to “I love you” — the pop star got engaged Wednesday to The Young and the Restless alum Max Ehrich (ex-Fenn), People reports.

“You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life,” the actor wrote on Instagram. “Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some.

“I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife,” he continued. “Here’s to forever, baby.”

Lovato’s response was no less enthusiastic. “Yayyyyy!” she wrote. “Let’s get married, babyyyy!” And she did so in all caps!

In a post of her own, the singer/actress, who recurred on Will & Grace in its final season, wrote: “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ’little partner’ — something that might’ve sounded strange without his Southern cowboy-like accent. To me, it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again, but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

Ehrich, as big a romantic as ever a soap character was, then shared his memory of the first time he and his future bride crossed paths. “I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” he wrote. “It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand, but luckily, you did, too.”

Clearly, the twosome have something special. Enviably so, even. “I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents), flaws and all,” Ehrich said. “You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express, but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you.”

