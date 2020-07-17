Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Young and Restless alum opens up about home gym injury and future of This Is Us.

Former soap opera actor Justin Hartley, known for his roles as Passions’ Fox Crane and Young and Restless’ Adam Newman, spoke candidly in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. The actor touched on his personal life, which has been in the spotlight following the break-up of his marriage to Selling Sunset and Days of our Lives’ Chrishell Stause (Jordan Ridgeway), who claimed she was blindsided. As his ex continues to address media reports and conjecture about the split, it seems the actor has moved on…in more ways than one…

Not only was Hartley seen kissing Sofia Pernas, who played Young and Restless’ Marisa Sierras, but when analyzing his personal life, the actor said, “I’m a happy guy. I sleep like a baby. I don’t have anything on my mind.”

Hartley installed a home gym to use while on stay-at-home orders, which landed him at a medical clinic after he tore a bicep. He recalled making a decision to “become a machine,” then elaborated, “And that was kind of what I was doing, and I did it. And I got there, and it was wonderful — and then I pulled a muscle and it ended up not being a pulled muscle. It ended up being I tore my bicep off my arm.” Ouch! He relayed the injury took time to heal and summed up, “I’m almost back to square one now, which is, it’s fine.”

He’s also become closer with his This Is Us cast members while on lockdown. “We talk more as a cast now than we have in any other hiatus… It’s a check-in with people who have become some of my dearest friends over the past four-plus years and who I’ve gotten to know pretty well.”

More: Chrishell Stause returns to Days

As for resuming production on season five of This Is Us, on which he plays Kevin Pearson, Hartley’s counting the days. He shared, “I think we’ll go back as soon as it’s safe, and admitted, “I’m getting a little cabin fever-ish. I’m ready to… I would like to go back to work.”

Check out the gallery of Hartley’s hottest shots below, then take a moment to sign up for Soaps.com’s newsletter to get more features and soap news delivered straight to your inbox.