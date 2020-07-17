Image: John Paschal/JPI

Seven years after his firing, the actor is speaking out.

“TMZ owes me the biggest apology ever,” tweeted Michael Muhney Thursday. Replying to a fan who brought up the fact that, after he was axed from his role of Adam Newman on the The Young and the Restless in 2013, the gossip website claimed that the reason was “unwanted and unsolicited” advances toward co-star Hunter King (Summer), the actor wrote: “They told my lawyers they could never be sued by anybody for anything as long as they used the word ‘allegedly.’

“Shame on you, TMZ,” he added. “You are disgusting trash. Scum. Where’s my apology?”

Since the poster to whom Muhney was responding also brought up Eric Braeden’s autobiography, I’ll Be Damned: How My Young and Restless Life Led Me to America’s #1 Daytime Drama, Muhney also insisted, “I did nothing wrong but disagree a lot with one man.

“I have no accusers of inappropriate behavior,” he continued. “In this world of #metoo, we need to believe the women. Yep. But none said anything about me.”

