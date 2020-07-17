Image: CBS; Aaron Montgomery, Jesse Grant, Sean Smith/JPI

Young and Restless character returns we’re craving.

Young and Restless has had loads of characters come and go from Genoa City over the years. Some are missed in the immediate aftermath of their exit, but their departures are mostly taken in stride. Others continue to be missed months and even years after they leave as their characters have made more of a lasting impression on viewers for one reason or another.

Characters from core families are missed if they’re absent for too long. Viewers watching their ‘story’ daily become invested in seeing what will happen with the next generation and like to see storylines built around family ties. The death of Neil Winters left fans crying out for the return of Victoria Rowell’s Drucilla Winters, for example, and wondering why the powers that be were so quick to let Loren Lott’s Ana Hamilton go. Veteran characters integral to Young and Restless such as Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) should have their offspring on the canvas as well.

More: Michael Damian teases Y&R return

In other cases, certain characters generate excitement whenever they hit Genoa City as they’re known for stirring up trouble, shaking things up, or for their off the charts sexual chemistry that makes them fun to watch. Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), Amber Moore (Adrienne Frantz), and Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) are all characters who are missed on Bold and Beautiful as well as Young and Restless, which makes them coveted returns indeed.

Some are just fan favorites who have been in memorable love matches and/or rivalries over the years, who are missed and repeatedly feature on fans’ wish lists of characters they’d love to see back in Genoa City.

Check out the gallery below to see the 12 characters we’d love to see return, then let us know who you would add to the list. Make sure you’ve signed up for Soaps.com’s newsletter to get more features and soap news delivered straight to your inbox.