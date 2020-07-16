Image: John Paschal/JPI

The Daytime Emmy winner is now a silver fox.

Good morning, indeed! On July 16, Christian Jules LeBlanc posted to Instagram a photo of himself chilling on the couch and casually enjoying a cup of coffee with a member of his adorably furry family. But it was no random selfie. Oh no, the mischievous twinkle in his eye suggested that he knew exactly what he was doing by releasing that shot: blowing our minds by revealing that he’s let his lustrous locks go gray!

Needless to say, the Daytime Emmy winner, who’s played Michael Baldwin on The Young and the Restless since 1991, looks amazing, the quintessence of the silver fox. And he’d been teasing us for months with snaps that hinted at the mane event to come. For instance…

The question now is, will on-screen missus Lauren like his new ‘do as much as we, um, do? (Something tells us that she will.)

In a separate post, captioned, “Life in the key of ‘y’all,’” LeBlanc introduced us to what we can only assume is one of his biggest fans. (Click on the video below to see it in action.)

While you’re here, you might also enjoy reading what LeBlanc’s co-star, Eric Braeden (Victor), thought of his first day back at work at The Young and the Restless post-shutdown and how Chrishell Stause (ex-Bethany) is clarifying earlier statements that she made about a loose-lipped castmate. You can also peruse the below photo gallery, a collection of gorgeous portraits of the cast of The Young and the Restless that suggests an alternate title for the show could be The Pretty and the Prettier.