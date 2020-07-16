Image: Howard Wise/JPI

Young and Restless actress touts free, fun experience.

The Young and the Restless actress Melissa Claire Egan, who plays Chelsea Newman, and whose former daytime role was Annie Lavery on All My Children, took to her Instagram story to invite followers to watch her in two upcoming live plays with various soap opera actors past and present. In her video story, Egan enthused, “One, happy Hump Day. Two, I’m wearing makeup today. It feels good, first time in a while. And also, more importantly, in much bigger news, I’m really excited tomorrow a few of us are doing this play reading by Scott Sickles who is a General Hospital writer who is so talented and it’s six of us.”



Egan will be joined by Bold and Beautiful’s Karla Mosley (Maya Avant), Young and Restless’ Beth Maitland (Traci Abbott), and Tonya Pinkins, who played Heather Dalton on As the World Turns from 1984 – 1986 and Livia Frye Cudahy on All My Children from 1991 – 2009 for the first play. All My Children star Darnell Williams (Jesse Hubbard; Sarge Wilder, Young and Restless; Griggs, Guiding Light; Jacob Foster, The City) and Young and Restless’ Christian LeBlanc (Michael Baldwin) will be featured in the second play.

Sickles’ one-act plays can only be seen live today, Thursday July 16, and can be accessed through Eventbrite at 3:00 PM ET/12:00 PM PT. Touted as ‘free and fun’ the event will benefit the National Arts Club, which was founded in 1898 by Charles De Kay, and whose mission is to stimulate, foster, and promote public interest in the arts and to educate the American people in the fine arts. Egan warned, “If you don’t see it at 12 noon Pacific, 3 PM eastern, then you can’t see it. So if you can take a break from your Zoom calls or watching your babies or doing dad camp or mom camp, join us.”

Melissa Claire Egan’s Young and Restless cast just returned to work as of Tuesday July 14 following the extended production shutdown, and speculation has been rife about the future of the onscreen relationship between Chelsea and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) given that Grossman’s offscreen connection to co-star Sharon Case may lead to a Sharon and Adam reunion as it would be easier to film intimate scenes amid the safety restrictions and protocols.

