Young and Restless alum stirs hopes for a comeback.

Young and the Restless alum, the ever-popular Michael Damian, has been engaging with his social media followers who want to see his character, Danny Romalotti, return to the hit daytime drama for a while now, and sometimes tagging the CBS soap opera as well. So, it seems the actor would be up for a return if he were asked to come back. More recently, Damian shared an article on Twitter alluding to recent whispers about talks between him and the powers that be and suggesting that his return might indeed be a sure thing. Damian was last seen on Young and Restless when his alter-ego visited in 2013.

Many of the Young and Restless classic episodes have featured Danny and his various storylines over the years, which has helped to remind viewers how much they’ve missed the character…and to realize how much they would like to see him back on the canvas. From Romalotti’s young love with Cricket Blair (Lauralee Bell) to his tense interactions with Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), who led him to believe he was the father of her son, Daniel Romalotti (last played by Michael Graziadei), only to discover it wasn’t true, the character, who also happens to be a hot rock star, has been involved with a ton of drama…and there’s a myriad of ways his return could bring more.

With ‘very-marrieds’ Christine and Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) needing a storyline, that could be one avenue for Danny’s return to shake things up. Danny’s other exes, Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman), Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland), and Phyllis are all currently on canvas as well, so there’s potential for story with any, or all, of them. Fans are clamoring for more of these veteran characters onscreen, and Danny’s return could even open the door for Daniel to be brought back to Genoa City along with his daughter, Lucy, who could be aged to a teen. Imagine, Danny and Phyllis with a rebellious granddaughter! The music star could also become involved in the budding career of Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) or sign with Devon Hamilton (Bryton James).

We'll take Danny Romalotti, and Michael Damian, anyway we can get him!