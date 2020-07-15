Image: Howard Wise/JPI

Young and Restless star gives the inside skinny on return to set.

Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden, who plays the soap’s iconic Victor Newman, hopped on social media yesterday to update his followers on the return to filming at CBS studios, as fans eagerly await new episodes of their favorite daytime drama. Braeden sported a new haircut ahead of his return to the studio at the first of the week, and relayed that the cast had undergone another round of viral testing before work commenced. It was a ‘sun’s out, guns out’ situation as the actor, who keeps in shape by boxing, as his alter-ego is often seen doing onscreen, flexed for a photo wearing a face covering and shared, “We were all tested again before going into studio.”

We were all tested again before going into studio pic.twitter.com/QNCOsYeFgL — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) July 14, 2020

When curious commenters asked about the testing procedure, the ever-tough Braeden responded, “Nothing to it!” He also confirmed that no one at Young and Restless, including himself, had tested positive.

NOTHING to it!! — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) July 14, 2020

Others expressed concern about California’s recent reversal of fortune, with viral numbers once again spiking and the governor ordering an end to most indoor activities, such as restaurants, gyms, and offices. One follower figured that CBS had just decided to go ahead with filming regardless, however, Braeden addressed the comment by explaining, “Well, not quite that simple! We are mostly shooting outside, have no contact with anyone from make-up, wardrobe, etc!!” Fans will have to wait and see what impact that will have on characters’ looks when new episodes finally return.

Well, not quite that simple! We are mostly shooting outside, have no contact with anyone from make up, wardrobe, etc!! — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) July 14, 2020

Meanwhile, though the return to filming has successfully begun, with Braeden confirming they began taping Young and Restless scenes on Tuesday July 14, it’s a tentative situation as a just-announced rule for tiered testing could affect filming negatively by slowing the studio’s ability to conduct frequent group testing and receive results in a timely manner.

Check out our epic gallery of Victor Newman over the years on Young and Restless below, then make sure you’re signed up for Soaps.com’s newsletter to get more up-to-the-minute soap news delivered straight to your inbox.