Days of our Lives‘ former Jordan sounds like she’s ready to smack a certain someone’s loose lips right off of her face.

On Monday, Page Six ran an interview in which Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn suggested that maybe castmate Chrishell Stause hadn’t been as “blindsided” as she’d insisted by her split from Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, The Young and the Restless). “We heard that they were in therapy,” Quinn said, “so obviously there were some issues going on with them. We all just thought maybe they were having communication problems for a while.”

In response, Stause took to Twitter. “I just learned Christine is giving press ‘information’ about my divorce,” she wrote. “Let me be very clear. She knows absolutely nothing about the situation and is obviously desperate to gain attention by doing so.

“Anything from her,” she added, “is either a complete lie or total conjecture on her part.”

I just learned Christine is giving press “information” about my divorce. Let me be VERY clear. She knows absolutely nothing about the situation and is obviously desperate to gain attention by doing so. Anything from her is either a complete lie or total conjecture on her part. — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) July 13, 2020

Clear enough. Those of you who have been following the real-life soap opera know, of course, that Stause, who briefly appeared on The Young and the Restless as Bethany during her then-significant other’s run as Adam, had been “dreading” watching her relationship unravel during Season 2 of the Netflix reality show.

“I still had a month left of shooting when my personal life kind of exploded,” she told ET Canada in May. “It’s not a comfortable thing to live in front of everyone.

“If I’m being 100 percent honest with you,” she added, “it’s friggin’ awkward.”

