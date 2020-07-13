Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Young and Restless actors get their looks in order for a return to the set.

With Young and Restless returning to production on the heels of sister soap, Bold and Beautiful, the actors have presumably been tested and are preparing to make their returns to the CBS studios amid the new safety procedures to begin taping scenes for new episodes.

Young and Restless’ Michelle Stafford, who plays outspoken redhead Phyllis Summers, took to her Instagram account to share a beautiful photo along with a jokey caption. The actress said, “Well… I guess I gotta start taking a shower and brushing my hair…” She sweetly ended the message with a wish for others to take care and urged, “Stay wise and healthy all of you beautiful people!”

Stafford spent loads of time with her two kids in quarantine, including doing homeschooling, and recently shared a photo of herself and her son reminiscent of the iconic Coppertone ad, in which he was trying to get her into the pool.

Eric Braeden, who features as Young and Restless mogul Victor Newman, has also been readying himself to return to work. Braeden warned of Victor’s comeback in a recent lighthearted post and was also pictured outside the studio, where he may have gone to be tested. Today, the actor shared a selfie on his Twitter account wearing a face covering and shades, and captioned it, “Final haircut before going back to work!”

Final haircut before going back to work!!! — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) July 13, 2020

