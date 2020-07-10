Image: Aaron Montgomery/JPI

It’s the end of an era — and the beginning of a new one — at the soap legends’ home.

It was bound to happen. In the wake of the passing of The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful co-creator Lee Phillip Bell this winter, the 13,000-square-foot, eight-bedroom Beverly Hills mansion that she shared with her late husband, daytime icon William J. Bell, is being sold — but not to just anyone.

According to Architectural Digest, Lakers superstar LeBron James is under contract to purchase the estate, which is situated on 2.5 acres of land and includes, among other amenities, seven fireplaces, a screening room, a lighted tennis court and a poolhouse with not one but two bathrooms. (So yeah, definitely no peeing in the pool, folks!)

This spring, the Bell family also put up for sale its much-missed patriarch and matriarch’s Malibu home, a four-bedroom, 3,295-square-foot estate that boasts 60 feet of beach frontage. It includes (of course) a swimming pool, a guesthouse (two stories!) and enough foliage to keep even the peskiest of paparazzi at bay.

