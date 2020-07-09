Young & Restless’ Brytni Sarpy Reflects on How Loving Her Abused Rescue Pup Has Helped to Face Her Own Fears
Young and Restless actresses share love for adopted pets.
Actress Brytni Sarpy, who fans miss seeing as Young and Restless’ Elena Dawson, opened up on her Instagram account about her rescue dog and pup son, Charli, which she calls “one of the best decisions of my life.” Her adorable ‘Char’ was a rescue who was abused, and Sarpy talked about the challenges associated with taking in a dog who has been through so much. She shared, “Adopting a rescue pup who was abused has been a lot of work and anxiety… but I have learned so much about facing my own fears and mental blocks through teaching, understanding, and loving Char unconditionally.” In a particularly relatable portion of the caption, she reminded, “If you were lucky enough to get an ankle nip by Char, know that I’m sorry, but also know that he is working through his shit like the rest of us…” As some may recall, Sarpy has struggled with anxiety and depression herself.
One of the best decisions I’ve made in life was adopting my pup son @charbarthepup … adopting a rescue pup who was abused has been a lot of work and anxiety… but I have learned so much about facing my own fears and mental blocks through teaching, understanding, and loving Char unconditionally… if you were lucky enough to get an ankle nip by Char, know that I’m sorry, but also know that he is working through his shit like the rest of us… 🖤 #adoptdontshop
Sarpy, who recently bought a condo with live-in love Bryton James (Devon Hamilton, Young and Restless), has a designated Instagram account for her beloved Char, as do many pet owners. On Char’s social media the loveable pooch can be seen posing, snuggling with various family members, and even sporting a tie for James’ Daytime Emmy celebration in a photo captioned, “I want you to know I’m so happy to be your pup son. Congrats on your Emmy, hope you like this tie I picked out.” So cute!
Sarpy isn’t the only Young and Restless beauty who has shared their love for an adopted furry family member recently – Kelly Kruger Brooks, who plays Mackenzie Browning, and is married to Bold and Beautiful’s Darin Brooks (Wyatt Spencer), celebrated the one year anniversary of adopting their foster pup, Chancey Pants Brooks, with photos and tribute that ended with, “They say that rescue dogs know they’re rescued and show you every day how grateful they are and that couldn’t be more true with him. We love you so much Chancey! Happy one year!!”
I couldn’t go to sleep without acknowledging that one year ago today, we decided to “foster” a little pup for @thelabellefoundation after 4th of July weekend. We had lost our 17 year old pug in May, I was pregnant and not working, our 15 year old boxer was sad without her sister so we said why not. @chanceypantsbrooks brought so much love and fun into the home. He was SO GOOD. Potty trained in 3 days, listened to everything we said, never chewed on a thing he wasn’t supposed to. We just couldn’t give him up! He was a part of our family and it was the best decision we made. We were afraid it would be too much with a newborn and a puppy but man he proved us so wrong. They say that rescue dogs know they’re rescued and show you everyday how grateful they are and that couldn’t be more true with him. We love you so much Chancey! Happy one year!!
