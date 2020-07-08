Image: Howard Wise/JPI

Young and Restless actor and lady love have been apart.

Young and the Restless newcomer, Donny Boaz, who was recast as Phillip ‘Chance’ Chancellor IV in 2019, a role previously played by John Driscoll, took to his Instagram account to share a sweet video in which he wished his girlfriend, Nicole Henderson, a happy one year anniversary. Boaz expressed gratitude that his lady love was able to come to California after he had been in his home state of Texas for four months. With Young and Restless set to resume production, Boaz has returned to Los Angeles to pick up filming the adventures of his Genoa City alter-ego. The actor’s shared clip shows him walking up the beach sporting some scruffy quarantine facial hair and longer than usual locks as he makes his way to Henderson, and bends down to give her a kiss…meaning an ultra-close-up for us! He also expressed his love in the post, which featured a selfie of the pair cuddled up for the camera. Joking about his quarantine physique, Boaz teased, “Baby, how many buoy swims do I have to do get in to get back into #daytime #tv #shirtlessscene #shape?”

As we reported several weeks ago, Boaz underwent laser eye surgery during his time away from Young and Restless, so he, and Chance, will have a new outlook. The busy actor, with over a dozen projects underway outside of his daytime role, spent time with family, including attending his niece, Mackenzie’s dance recital to see the culmination of dance lessons he had treated her to as an investment in her future.

