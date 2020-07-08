Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Re-Created Coppertone’s Iconic Ad with Her Son — But There’s a Twist
Image: Jill Johnson/JPI
Fun in the sun with Young & Restless actress.
Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers, also Nina Reeves on General Hospital) shared a fun photo of her bathroom with her son Jameson. Per her caption, they’ve been spending a lot of time in the pool given the state of affairs and many people selecting to stay at home. “I really date myself… but isn’t this like the Coppertone ad? The pool has been our past time during all of this. And yes… maybe I’ll clean up this bathroom one day…”
The photo evokes the image of the iconic Coppertone sunscreen advertisement first introduced in 1953. It showed a young blonde girl in pigtails staring in surprise as a Cocker Spaniel puppy sneaks up behind her and pulls down her blue swimsuit bottom, revealing her bottom to have a lighter tone than the rest of her body. When the original Coppertone girl print was destroyed in a fire, the company, then based in Florida, hired artist Joyce Ballantyne Brand to recreate it in 1959. She used her daughter, Cheri Brand Irwin, as the model in the ad. Irwin was three years old at the time.
View this post on Instagram
Just up (Jameson took this!) and ready to do the day!! Quarantine day? ….who knows… This may be an obnoxiously long post, sorry. Tensions are high. I get it. I’m gonna say tho, It’s disturbing to me that every time I drive by Krispy Kreme (and don’t get me wrong I love a good Krispy Kreme) that the line is around the block. It’s disturbing to me that alcohol sales are up 65%. I don’t judge anybody for eating a Krispy Kreme or 2 or 3…and having some cocktails during this time. It’s an incredibly challenging time. I would however love to, maybe enlighten some folks and help some folks with some healthy alternatives:) maybe some of you have heard about my SKIN NATION SUNDAY that I do every Sunday on my professional Facebook page. It’s about eating healthy and living healthy. Honestly, it does not help anyone’s stress level to be pounding down sugar and alcohol. It just makes things worse in the long run… you know I’m right. Anyway, i’m going to do a special SKIN NATION SUNDAY today, Tuesday! If you’re interested in hearing about some healthy ways to deal with your stress, come on by! Link is in the bio👆🏻 doing it around 1 pac time! Also, just an aside… It has been brought to my attention that some people are saying that I am talking to them via my “personal Facebook page” about politics, religion and sex…. hmmm… Good God, I don’t even talk about those subjects with anyone in my family…. I do NOT have a personal Facebook page. Just know if you were talking to someone saying they are me…it is not ❤️ Oh!!! And please follow my friend @agathaachindu for healthy recipes
Stafford also recently shared a photo of herself that her son took, showcasing the young boy’s talent with a camera. Her former co-star Finola Hughes (Anna Devane on General Hospital) noted what good framing the photo featured.
She also joked about Bold & Beautiful using blow-up dolls in love scenes when it returns, saying she’s had worse lovers.
