Image: Howard Wise/JPI

Young and Restless star has always loved horses.

Amelia Heinle, who plays Young and Restless’ Victoria Newman, has been sharing some incredible photos and videos on her social media recently as she spends time with her daughter with Genoa City alum and ex-husband, Thad Luckinbill (JT Hellstrom), Georgia, who is now done with school for the summer. Heinle, who confirmed in a reply to a comment that she has always loved horses, proudly posted a clip of her daughter making her first jump on their Welsh pony, Pixie.

Heinle, a soap opera veteran who played Stephanie Brewster on Loving and Mia Saunders on All My Children prior to her Young and Restless role, posed with Georgia and Pixie in a photo she shared and captioned it, “No work, no school, just horses!” Sounds amazing!

She also shared a shot of the mother and daughter riding double and joked that the picture was perfect except for a bit of the unnamed photographer’s finger that could be seen in the corner.

Another clip of Georgia riding Pixie followed, this one featuring the girl turning a corner. Young and Restless castmate Tracey Bregman (Lauren Fenmore) commented underneath the video, “Wow!”

The actress appears to love all kinds of animals, not just horses, as her most recent share was a white bunny chilling next to two very unbothered dogs – totally adorable. Heinle remarked, “Birch and his brothers enjoy the holiday!”

